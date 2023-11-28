Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 10,513 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Glaukos worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Glaukos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Glaukos by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

