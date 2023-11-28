Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,664,676 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664,676 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 96,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,402. The firm has a market cap of $685.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.64. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,020 over the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

