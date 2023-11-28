Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,901 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $367.38. 13,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,893. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $382.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

