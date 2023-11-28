Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 79,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,323. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

