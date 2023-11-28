Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $25.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

BRX opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.