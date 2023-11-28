Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $946.63. 1,252,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,141. The stock has a market cap of $390.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $883.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $855.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

