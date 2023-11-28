Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) PT at $145.13

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.13.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,327 shares of company stock worth $45,775,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

WMS stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.