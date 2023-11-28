Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $9.13

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 240,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $724.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

