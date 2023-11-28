Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $28.00

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.