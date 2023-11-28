Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $36.89

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get International Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:IP opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.