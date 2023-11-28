Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $71.65

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

SHAK opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,560.38 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

