Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

