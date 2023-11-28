Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.38.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
