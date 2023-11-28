Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

