Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.26.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
