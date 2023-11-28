Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 31st

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 5,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.56.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Preferred
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.