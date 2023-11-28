Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 31st

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 5,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.