BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 1,327 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

