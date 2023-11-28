BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 196 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.96. 289,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

