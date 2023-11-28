BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 891 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. 785,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.