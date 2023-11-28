BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 802,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

