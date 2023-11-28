BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.96 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,344 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

