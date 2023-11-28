BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,352 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

