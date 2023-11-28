BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $139.13. 1,245,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

