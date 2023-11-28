BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $5.98 on Tuesday, reaching $736.66. 159,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,301. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

