BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

