BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.23. 320,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,667. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

