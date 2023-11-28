BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 164 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.06. 80,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,650. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

