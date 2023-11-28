BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.50. 470,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,803. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

