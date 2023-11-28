BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,627 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 654.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Camden National Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Camden National Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.