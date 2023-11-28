BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 318 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. 561,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,064. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

