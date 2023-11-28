BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 970 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 679.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.61. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

