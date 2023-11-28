BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in PTC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,878,000 after buying an additional 373,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 163,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,695. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $156.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

