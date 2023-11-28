Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 10,612 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 492,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

