Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 11,352 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of PRA Group worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,210. The company has a market capitalization of $720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

