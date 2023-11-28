Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 343,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.