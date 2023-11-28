Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 7,217 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 113,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

