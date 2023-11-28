Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 7,275,068 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

