Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 248 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.69. The stock had a trading volume of 439,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,987. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $571.82. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.46 and its 200 day moving average is $494.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.17.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

