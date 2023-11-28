Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 6,395 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,084. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.