Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 851 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. 302,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

