Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of TowneBank worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 15,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

