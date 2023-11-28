Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

