Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $975.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $881.49 and its 200 day moving average is $865.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

