Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.
Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.42.
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
