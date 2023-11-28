Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $203.39. 399,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,678. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

