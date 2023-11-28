Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

