Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Marriott International stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.09. 184,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. [Note: Description appears incomplete in source]

