Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 34,463 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 699,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

