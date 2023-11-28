Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HSBC by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. 575,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.53) to GBX 722 ($9.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

