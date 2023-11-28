Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.52. 163,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.77. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

