Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $126.53. 2,325,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
